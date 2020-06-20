WEB | Travel agency Istanbul | Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys 👋
The concept for travel agency, made by bright blue and white colors which shows the cleanest of the project and emphasizes it by clouds and birds.⛅
What do you think?
Hope you have a nice sunny day today 🌞
Do you like this work and want to make something similar for your landing page/ website / mobile application?
Get in touch with me - 🍀E-mail - a.boichuk.v@gmail.com