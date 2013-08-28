Maxwell Stern

Rhode Island Cover Report

Rhode Island Cover Report
Part of a graphic for a report on low-income housing in Rhode Island. Made for Brandeis University in Boston, MA.

Posted on Aug 28, 2013
