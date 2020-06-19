Domingo Echague

Lucas Est. 2019

Lucas Est. 2019 vector brand identity branding design digital logo design logo design illustration branding graphic design
I’m so excited for my 1st Father’s Day celebration as a dad that I decided to create a brand for my son Lucas. What do you think?

