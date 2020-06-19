eCommerce Marketing & Acquisition Agency Website

2-page website for an eCommerce Marketing & Acquisition Agency, ModrnWest Consulting

A fully custom website designed from scratch in Figma, and then built in Webflow. The goal was to show ModrnWest’s services, reviews, and a featured case study with a clean & professional vibe.

Check out it live - modrnwest.com!

The website is really fast with a Google Pagespeed score of 99 for Desktop and 93 for Mobile.

Show me some love (with likes & shares)! ❤️

----

Follow me on

lnstagram, Facebook & Behance.

Visit My Website