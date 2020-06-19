Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
eCommerce Marketing & Acquisition Agency Website styleguide marketing site website design agency landing page agency website figma webflow website webflow ecommence marketing agency digital marketing agency ecommerce design ecommerce website shopify web design webdesign testimonial review services
2-page website for an eCommerce Marketing & Acquisition Agency, ModrnWest Consulting

A fully custom website designed from scratch in Figma, and then built in Webflow. The goal was to show ModrnWest’s services, reviews, and a featured case study with a clean & professional vibe.

Check out it live - modrnwest.com!

The website is really fast with a Google Pagespeed score of 99 for Desktop and 93 for Mobile.

