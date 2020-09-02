Interaction #34. The Top Toggle & Filters

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In this shot I wanted to cover one of the filtering/sorting approaches I often use in my work. The main value of this interaction is that given the right amount of functional content, there's an easy and accessible way to store functions such as filtering, sorting, and searching for certain elements in a larger contextual environment.
This post is a part of the ongoing project, "Interaction Library" where I post interesting and engaging human-machine interactions. All posts are tested for accessibility on a real device and are proven to be possible to build. My team and I are always up to a challenge so feel free to reach out for any design and/or development work.
Hope this is interesting content so hit "L" if you feel like it :)