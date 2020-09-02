Yaroslav Zubko
Interaction #34. The Top Toggle & Filters

Yaroslav Zubko for Zubko Studio
In this shot I wanted to cover one of the filtering/sorting approaches I often use in my work. The main value of this interaction is that given the right amount of functional content, there's an easy and accessible way to store functions such as filtering, sorting, and searching for certain elements in a larger contextual environment.

This post is a part of the ongoing project, "Interaction Library" where I post interesting and engaging human-machine interactions. All posts are tested for accessibility on a real device and are proven to be possible to build. My team and I are always up to a challenge so feel free to reach out for any design and/or development work.

