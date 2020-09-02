Interaction #34. The Top Toggle & Filters

In this shot I wanted to cover one of the filtering/sorting approaches I often use in my work. The main value of this interaction is that given the right amount of functional content, there's an easy and accessible way to store functions such as filtering, sorting, and searching for certain elements in a larger contextual environment.

This post is a part of the ongoing project, "Interaction Library" where I post interesting and engaging human-machine interactions. All posts are tested for accessibility on a real device and are proven to be possible to build.

