Travel Agency Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a website concept for a travel agency. Travel agency websites are often dull. I wanted to create the opposite, a fresh and fun experience which focuses on the customer.
Customers often wonder what place to visit. That's where a simple but fun quiz can help them.
So what do you think?
If you enjoy my work, please hit that like button! 🙂