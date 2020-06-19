Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vojtech Racak

Travel Agency Website

Vojtech Racak
Vojtech Racak
landing page design landing page fresh design travel agency concept ui design mobile ui destinations web design design travel website
This is a website concept for a travel agency. Travel agency websites are often dull. I wanted to create the opposite, a fresh and fun experience which focuses on the customer.

Customers often wonder what place to visit. That's where a simple but fun quiz can help them.

So what do you think?

Vojtech Racak
Vojtech Racak

