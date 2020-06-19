Social Media Dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello friends,
I designed a dashboard for social media management. Social media experts can easily check all their pages here. They can also check all the statistics of their pages here.
----🙏
Follow me Instagram
----🙏
Designers? Get awesome freebies on CM and a free Mesh gradient pack & mockups for your next project
Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co