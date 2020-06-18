Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joshua Aditya

"Facade" Architecture Excursion Book Documentation

Joshua Aditya
Joshua Aditya
  • Save
"Facade" Architecture Excursion Book Documentation book design design book layout design book cover documentation book excursion architecture facade
Download color palette

A documentary book of an excursion from Arsitektur ITB 2015 to Lombok.

Feel free to give me some feedback
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instagram | Behance | Contact me here

Joshua Aditya
Joshua Aditya

More by Joshua Aditya

View profile
    • Like