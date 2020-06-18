Redesign Digital Smart Care from Telkomsel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Digital Smart Care is a single dashboard application owned by Telkomsel which is used by Grapari operators to serve the needs of their customers. In this application, you can monitor and control all user data registered in the Telkomsel database.