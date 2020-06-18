Joshua Aditya

Redesign Digital Smart Care from Telkomsel

Joshua Aditya
Joshua Aditya
  • Save
Redesign Digital Smart Care from Telkomsel dashboard telkomsel mobile ux ui redesign design app
Download color palette

Digital Smart Care is a single dashboard application owned by Telkomsel which is used by Grapari operators to serve the needs of their customers. In this application, you can monitor and control all user data registered in the Telkomsel database.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2020
Joshua Aditya
Joshua Aditya

More by Joshua Aditya

View profile
    • Like