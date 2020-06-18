Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Self Service Restaurant App

Self Service Restaurant App
Imagine restaurants where there's no staff (no waiter/manager/cashier) except for the chefs in the kitchen to prepare the food. Everything else is assisted to the customer via a mobile app. Finding a table, placing an order, knowing when the food is ready, picking up the food from the counter, paying for the bill -- all of these tasks will be done by the customer themselves without assistance from any waiter/manager at a restaurant. Imagine restaurants where there's no staff (no waiter/manager/cashier) except for the chefs in the kitchen to prepare the food. Everything else is assisted to the customer via a mobile app. Finding a table, placing an order, knowing when the food is ready, picking up the food from the counter, paying for the bill -- all of these tasks will be done by the customer themselves without assistance from any waiter/manager at a restaurant.

Posted on Jun 18, 2020
