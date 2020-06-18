Self Service Restaurant App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Imagine restaurants where there's no staff (no waiter/manager/cashier) except for the chefs in the kitchen to prepare the food. Everything else is assisted to the customer via a mobile app. Finding a table, placing an order, knowing when the food is ready, picking up the food from the counter, paying for the bill -- all of these tasks will be done by the customer themselves without assistance from any waiter/manager at a restaurant. Imagine restaurants where there's no staff (no waiter/manager/cashier) except for the chefs in the kitchen to prepare the food. Everything else is assisted to the customer via a mobile app. Finding a table, placing an order, knowing when the food is ready, picking up the food from the counter, paying for the bill -- all of these tasks will be done by the customer themselves without assistance from any waiter/manager at a restaurant.
Feel free to give me some feedback
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instagram | Behance | Contact me here