BCA is one of the largest banks in Southeast Asia and as one of the first banks to carry the cardless concept, helping people who often forget to bring their cards.

I feel the design of this application needs to be redesign. Since I was in high school (about 7 years ago) the design of this application has not changed much. Unlike the other mobile banking applications that have carried a minimalist design.

More detail: Redesign BCA Mobile

Feel free to give me some feedback

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Instagram | Behance | Contact me here