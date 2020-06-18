Wisecraft - Brand Identity Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
We have grown into more than just logo design, more than just branding and more than just one person - it was time for a rebrand.
We use our wisdom to craft branding, websites and apps, so our new name will be Wisecraft.
We will have an owl as the new logo to represent the wisdom on a beautiful way, along with a clean typeface and a color that represents wisdom - press 💜 if you like it.
📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com