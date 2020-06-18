Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wisecraft

Wisecraft - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft - Brand Identity Design design logo lettermark typography smart mark brand logomark logotype designer animal logo rebrand negative space owl illustration business card identity designer head eyes design agency branding brand identity bird icon
We have grown into more than just logo design, more than just branding and more than just one person - it was time for a rebrand.

We use our wisdom to craft branding, websites and apps, so our new name will be Wisecraft.

We will have an owl as the new logo to represent the wisdom on a beautiful way, along with a clean typeface and a color that represents wisdom - press 💜 if you like it.

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
