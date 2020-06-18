Yannywd

Yoga UI Website Illustration

Yannywd
Yannywd
Hire Me
  • Save
Yoga UI Website Illustration practice online clean simple mountain landscape sport woman girl meditation body mind healthy yoga page landing website ui app illustration
Download color palette

Hi, guys!

Exploring a simple illustration for online yoga practice with a calm theme for landing page website.

Hope you like, Feel free to leave the feedback!

Thanks,
——
Instagram | Dribbble
Email: yannydsn@gmail.com

Yannywd
Yannywd
Welcome to my dribbble portfolio 🙌
Hire Me

More by Yannywd

View profile
    • Like