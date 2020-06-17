Alex Biggs

Villain Logotype

Alex Biggs
Alex Biggs
Hire Me
  • Save
Villain Logotype clean design logo exploration brand identity design concept clean inspiration graphic design vector typography lettering illustration illustrator minimal logo identity flat design branding
Download color palette

Lettering and Logotype exploration.

Alex Biggs
Alex Biggs
Bigg Ideas.
Hire Me

More by Alex Biggs

View profile
    • Like