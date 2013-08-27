Heisenberg Screen Print

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
To show my love for Breaking Bad, one of the best shows on TV, I created this poster of the man, Walter White aka Heisenberg. The poster is being sold through Phidias Gold.. go check it out and pick one up! Only 25 bucks..
http://store.phidiasgold.com/product/heisenberg-poster