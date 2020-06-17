Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dr. Gorblat's Tasty Treats

Doctor Gorblat’s house of tasty treats. The approach to this logo was heavily influenced by Willy Wonka. Dr. Gorblat’s tasty treats are cannabis infused edibles that will make you delve deep into the mind balls of your soul. (Not suitable for children!)

