Unintentionally Patriotic Trash Can

Last night, I was just messing around with some trash can illustrations in different colors.

Which led to these random patterns/designs.

I swear there was no intention of making this trash can political, but it seems my subconscious had a different idea.

Posted on Jun 17, 2020
