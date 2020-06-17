Wisecraft

Tuff - Brand Identity Design

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Tuff - Brand Identity Design design grid layout logo negative space lettermark typography identity designer brand logomark visual identity smart mark logo design logotype designer fashion app clothing company streetwear wings letter t brand identity branding
Tuff - Brand Identity Design design grid layout logo negative space lettermark typography identity designer brand logomark visual identity smart mark logo design logotype designer fashion app clothing company streetwear wings letter t brand identity branding
Download color palette
  1. Tuff-01.jpg
  2. Tuff Drib-01.jpg

Here is part of the brand identity we created for the streetwear clothing line Tuff.

After the strategy sessions with the client, we decided to create a visual identity that mixed a premium and young feel, while having a clever meaning on the logo.

Press "L" to show some love!

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Tuff dark background
Rebound of
Tuff - Logo Animation
By Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like