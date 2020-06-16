Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sprocket iOS App Icon 2020 Bigger

Sprocket iOS App Icon 2020 Bigger
After 6 years of not doing anything with it I went ahead and flatterized it as well as added a shadow to match the Android icon and the IG SprocketBlog icon

Do you think this rebound looks better the original? Let me know your thoughts!

Sprocket Bicycle App on Android
Sprocket Bicycle App on iOS
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Instagram
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on Tumblr
Sprocket Bicycle Blog on FB

Appic sprocket
Rebound of
Sprocket iOS app icon
By 7
Posted on Jun 16, 2020
