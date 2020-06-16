Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wenjun Dai

Web Design for Southfield Partners

investment finance banking
Website design with a nature and mountain theme for Southfield Partners. I created a consistent concept for both types of investments that provides prospective partners with a straightforward understanding of the company's focus and strength.

Posted on Jun 16, 2020
Wenjun Dai

