Atlas - Brand Identity

Atlas - Brand Identity lettermark logo designer brandmark geometric logo logo design personal trainer sport logo fit male athlete minimalist logo modern logo circle logo athletic brand gym logo fitness logo atlas letter a
Just shared the brand identity case study for the Atlas personal trainer brand on my Behance.

View the full branding case study here 👇🏼
https://www.behance.net/gallery/98487737/Atlas-Brand-Identity

Get in touch to discuss your logo design or branding project -> hello@zeropoint7.studio

More projects on:
Instagram | Behance | LogoLounge | RedBubble

Rebound of
Atlas Logo + Word Mark
By Serge – zeropoint7 Studio
Crafting strategic brand identity solutions that elevate.

