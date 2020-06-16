Tom Owen

Bouncy Ball Productions, Inc. - logo design

bold logo cartoon splat motion bounce ball red logo design identity design party rental business art direction vector logo moon bounce business graphic design illustration branding
My customer wanted a simple, bold logotype, but was also looking for a certain playfulness to help identify his "moon-bounce" party rental business.
After an initial meeting and some hand-drawn sketches, I created several logos for presentation and approval. A vector file was created for branding of stationery and promotional media.

