ClassicKit Concept #3 ⚽️- Shot On Goal Button / E-Shop

Hello 👋
Here, a quick button studies based on shot on goal.
( funny bonus in the second video 😁)
ClassicKit is a fictitious e-shop specializing in vintage football shirts. The concept of the site is based on micro-interaction and attention to detail.
Cheers!
Credits :
Font.
RadioGrotesk by Pangram Pangram Foundry
Images.
The Mirror
NSS Sport
