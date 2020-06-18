ClassicKit Concept #3 ⚽️- Shot On Goal Button / E-Shop

Hello 👋

Here, a quick button studies based on shot on goal.

( funny bonus in the second video 😁)

ClassicKit is a fictitious e-shop specializing in vintage football shirts. The concept of the site is based on micro-interaction and attention to detail.

Cheers!

