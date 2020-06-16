Wisecraft

Ecom Uprise - Brand Identity Design

Ecom Uprise - Brand Identity Design
Here's part of the brand identity we developed for Ecom Uprise, an E-commerce Consulting Company based in London.

After the strategy sessions with the client, we crafted a logo that conveyed simplicity while including a hidden meaning

Press 💙 if you see the letters E and U!

