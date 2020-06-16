Genc Beqiri

Bitfinex Reporting Tools

Genc Beqiri
Genc Beqiri
Hire Me
  • Save
Bitfinex Reporting Tools tool trade figma design icons branding website app web typography ux ui
Bitfinex Reporting Tools tool trade figma design icons branding website app web typography ux ui
Bitfinex Reporting Tools tool trade figma design icons branding website app web typography ux ui
Bitfinex Reporting Tools tool trade figma design icons branding website app web typography ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Diagonal 8 Webs (1600x1200) Dribbble_2.mp4
  2. iconography.gif
  3. 3.png
  4. 2.png
  5. 5.png

Hi community!

Here is the design that is crafted for Report.  Trade like a pro with Bitfinex Reporting Tools You can check the live site ➡️ https://reporting.bitfinex.com/ Be part of our community at dribbble

View all tags
Posted on Jun 16, 2020
Genc Beqiri
Genc Beqiri
Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Genc Beqiri

View profile
    • Like