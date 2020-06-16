Natur Furniture App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Currently, I am open to Hire!
Hi Dribbblers!
Simple and easy to use app screens for a wooden furniture company. 'Natur' means 'Nature' in German. In UI design the aim is to keep clutter to a minimum, by displaying only the necessary components for the current tasks, whilst providing clearly visible and unambiguous means of navigating to other content.
I hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact me at mailtojaffari@gmail.com
Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook