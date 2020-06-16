Natur Furniture App Design

Currently, I am open to Hire!

Hi Dribbblers!

Simple and easy to use app screens for a wooden furniture company. 'Natur' means 'Nature' in German. In UI design the aim is to keep clutter to a minimum, by displaying only the necessary components for the current tasks, whilst providing clearly visible and unambiguous means of navigating to other content.

I hope you guys like it.

Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.

--

Let's work together!

Contact me at mailtojaffari@gmail.com

Let's connect: Instagram | Behance | Facebook