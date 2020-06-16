Logofolio collection 2018-2020

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbble!
I'm happy to present my huge project of 50 logos over the past 2,5 years.
Click HERE to check it on Behance.
I want to thank you for all the feedback and comments you provided.
Enjoy!