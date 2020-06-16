Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
HS Designs

Crypto Currency Dashboard - Feedback Appreciates 🌹

HS Designs
HS Designs
Hire Me
  • Save
Crypto Currency Dashboard - Feedback Appreciates 🌹 fintech app dashboard design saas app ux ui dashboard app cryptocurrency ui ux dashboard ux dashboard ui bitcoin dashboard bitcoin ui cryptocurrency etherium bitcoin crypto currency dashboard crypto currency dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Folks, 🙏

Here's cryptocurrency dashboard which present exchange rates, analytics and monthly performance.

Share your feedback and I would really appreciate if you could press "L" to Show Love.❤️

---------------------------------------------------------
Thanks for all your support. Connect with me
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram |
and let's get started.

HS Designs
HS Designs
Fintech Product Design, Icons, UI/UX, Illustrations..
Hire Me

More by HS Designs

View profile
    • Like