KartiKey Panchal
Ripple Design

Habla - Language Learning Platform | Brand Identity

KartiKey Panchal
Ripple Design
KartiKey Panchal for Ripple Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Habla - Language Learning Platform | Brand Identity icon ui web design animation brand landing page ui design uiux ux mobile ui mobile app logo brand identity branding
Download color palette

Here is a Habla - Language learning app designed for everyone

Let me know what you think!

Press 'L' to show some love!

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.

Contact via email Click Here

Follow us if you want to find my upcoming work easily.

LinkedIn | Behance | Uplabs | Medium

Habla world class language learning platform
Rebound of
Habla - Language Learning Platform #1
By KartiKey Panchal
Ripple Design
Ripple Design
A full service UI/UX design agency
Hire Us

More by Ripple Design

View profile
    • Like