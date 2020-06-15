udix — Landings Figma UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
UDIX is available for sale! You can follow me on Gumroad to download free demo of this UI Kit for Figma and to get -50% discount with this promo code: UDIX2020.
--
Download uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)
--
Looking for web design? Contact us: nk@upwave.ru