Daren Guillory

Frederick Douglass Script Initials

Daren Guillory
Daren Guillory
Hire Me
  • Save
Frederick Douglass Script Initials type typography handdrawntype handlettering cursive font ligature lettering art calligraphic calligraphy script font scroll script lettering lettering monogram initials signature scripts script
Frederick Douglass Script Initials type typography handdrawntype handlettering cursive font ligature lettering art calligraphic calligraphy script font scroll script lettering lettering monogram initials signature scripts script
Download color palette
  1. frederick_douglas_script_initials_ALT.jpg
  2. frederick_douglas_script_initials_ALT2.jpg

This is part of a project that introduces the historical figure and American social reformer and abolitionist Frederick Douglass. I created script initials that are "inspired" by his hand writing.

The original concept sketches were done by another designer. I took the basic ideas and refined these to finished tight pencil sketches, then completed the vector artwork.

frederick_douglas_script_initials_ALT2.jpg
700 KB
Download
frederick_douglas_script_initials_ALT.jpg
400 KB
Download
Daren Guillory
Daren Guillory
Brand, design, and illustration.
Hire Me

More by Daren Guillory

View profile
    • Like