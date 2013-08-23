Cat Braithwaite

PRAXIS Album Cover

Cat Braithwaite
Cat Braithwaite
  • Save
PRAXIS Album Cover praxis euphonium potenza cd album cover album design percussion instrument
Download color palette

Album cover illustration for PRAXIS, featuring Brian Meixner, euphonium, Nathan Daughtrey, percussion, and Gate City Percussion. Soon to be released on the Potenza Music label.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2013
Cat Braithwaite
Cat Braithwaite

More by Cat Braithwaite

View profile
    • Like