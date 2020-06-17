ClassicKit Concept #2 ⚽️- Details Zoom Item Page / E-Shop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Being a big fan of football, I had some ideas for website experiments.
ClassicKit is a fictitious e-shop specializing in vintage football shirts. The concept of the site is based on micro-interaction and attention to detail.
Here, a zoom interaction to show in macro the picture. The user can see the real condition of the product. (and Visca El Barca, of course 🙌)
Cheers!
Credits :
Font.
RadioGrotesk by Pangram Pangram Foundry
Images.
Rb-Jerseys
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram