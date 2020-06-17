ClassicKit Concept #2 ⚽️- Details Zoom Item Page / E-Shop

Hello 👋

Being a big fan of football, I had some ideas for website experiments.

ClassicKit is a fictitious e-shop specializing in vintage football shirts. The concept of the site is based on micro-interaction and attention to detail.

Here, a zoom interaction to show in macro the picture. The user can see the real condition of the product. (and Visca El Barca, of course 🙌)

Cheers!

Credits :

Font.

RadioGrotesk by Pangram Pangram Foundry

Images.

Rb-Jerseys

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram