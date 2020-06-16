ClassicKit Concept #1 ⚽️- All Items Scroll / E-Shop

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Being a big fan of football, I had some ideas for website experiments.
ClassicKit is a fictitious e-shop specializing in vintage football shirts. The concept of the site is based on micro-interaction and attention to detail.
Here a scroll animation in the "All teams" page, focused on hover and page transition.
The goal is to show the detail of these legendary jerseys (and sometimes very ugly 😂)
Credits :
Font.
RadioGrotesk by Pangram Pangram Foundry
Images.
Rb-Jerseys
Birmingham Mail
Read Football
Four Four Two
What Culture
Aston Villa FC
