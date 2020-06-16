Clément Casanas

ClassicKit Concept #1 ⚽️- All Items Scroll / E-Shop

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello 👋

Being a big fan of football, I had some ideas for website experiments.

ClassicKit is a fictitious e-shop specializing in vintage football shirts. The concept of the site is based on micro-interaction and attention to detail.

Here a scroll animation in the "All teams" page, focused on hover and page transition.

The goal is to show the detail of these legendary jerseys (and sometimes very ugly 😂)

Cheers!

Credits :

Font.
RadioGrotesk by Pangram Pangram Foundry

Images.
Rb-Jerseys
Birmingham Mail
Read Football
Four Four Two
What Culture
Aston Villa FC

Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Clément Casanas
Clément Casanas
Art Direction & Design 🙃 Discover some stuff ↓
Hire Me

More by Clément Casanas

View profile
    • Like