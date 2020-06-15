Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lawyer's agencies on Advokatguiden

Lawyer's agencies on Advokatguiden data data driven minimalism minimalist clean ui design desktop user agency profile profiles ui webdesign advokatguiden
Recently with the fast expansion of Advokatguiden, a redesign of lawyer's agencies and profiles was necessary. We accumulated a lot of data and information to display and the previous UI was not flexible enough to organise all our content.

On top of that, Agencies profile are being updated to welcome new features and more control from the lawyer firms. So excited to see it live, planned for late July.

Visit https://advokatguiden.no today !

