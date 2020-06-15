Patient's Healthcare Dashboard Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

This is how we’ve designed a healthcare web-service which allows patients to monitor their health, see tests, communicate with a doctor and arrange a visit.

💊 On the shot you can see a dashboard with different indicators of the user.

📌 To help the user easily find important information, we opted for a light-colored background with bright UI elements.

💬 What is special about this app? You don’t need to have any paper tests or referral lists, all information is available at one place.

