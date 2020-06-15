Shredit logo icon design

Saw this one and took it upon myself to update their logo, name, AND services.⁠

I don't know anything about this company. My assumption is that they shred important documents. Shredding paper seems very limited in 2020.⁠

I thought, what if they also "shredded" precious digital data? Eureka! I want an icon that is shredding into disparate pixels. I think it does the job.⁠

The originally spelling, Shred-it, is fine but what's really the point of the hyphen? It just makes extra length and creates an odd negative space. It's especially unnecessary when you find out their URL is shredit.com. Peace out hyphen!⁠

Interesting tidbit is that the angle is not 45°. I took it from the T and figured out it was about 46.7°. Also took out that little slice of the D for bit of pointless fun.⁠

So there you have it. My take on a logo that wasn't super bad to begin with, but had a name and services that have potential for an update.⁠