Ideology Design Studio

Liquids

Ideology Design Studio
Ideology Design Studio
  • Save
Liquids graphic design logo concepts graphicdesign hair care logo concept concept brand identity logodesign visual identity art direction logo identity design branding brand brand design design
Download color palette

Liquids is a hair care specialist originated from Sabah. The wordmark design is a modification from the font Big Caslon Medium. The curved line that extends from the letter Q represents wavy hair. As the target audience consists mainly females, we have added a feminine and elegant touch to the logo.

Art Direction & Design: Ideology
Client: Liquids
Location: Sabah

Ideology Design Studio
Ideology Design Studio

More by Ideology Design Studio

View profile
    • Like