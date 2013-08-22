Matheus Corseuil

Sketch to Eco Wash Car

Matheus Corseuil
Matheus Corseuil
  • Save
Sketch to Eco Wash Car sketch logo design brazil matheus water car cup sustainabilly
Download color palette

Sketchs to a Eco Wash Car concept. Its hard to mix car + water + ecology. im acept sugestions...haha

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2013
Matheus Corseuil
Matheus Corseuil

More by Matheus Corseuil

View profile
    • Like