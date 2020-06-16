Nature of Code

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
During the Minor Visual (Interface) Design we were asked to pick a piece of artwork (poster, album cover etc.) and translate that to the web. First try to re-create it with web technology (html elements, svg) then add interactivity and animation and maybe you can even enhance the artwork with elements in the same graphical style as the original work. You can use CSS and SVG to create these animations.
That sounded like a fun exercise but I needed a challenge. I found the cover of a book which is simply a grid of dots and said to myself "what is the coolest thing I can make with this?". This question let me down a rabbit-hole which led me to learn more about creative coding, physics, and animation.
The Demo