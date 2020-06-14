Ghis

Brand Identity | G Logo
Hello Dribbblers,

While doodling the other day, I decided that it is about time to redesign my logo. I consolidated a couple of minimalist design ideas around the letter G which represents my name. What you see here is the end result.

I have updated the logo on my personal site as well, check it out here: www.fatasuir9.com

Until next time ♥

Posted on Jun 14, 2020
