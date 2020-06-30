Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Better Beans Logo 2

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Better Beans Logo 2 leaves packaging modern ethiopian coffee brand brand identity coffee logo logo design logo coffee beans better

BB monogram

BB monogram

BB monogram

The second idea that we presented to Better Beans, an Italian coffee brand.

Modern and minimalist approach for BB monogram, showing Better aspect by having growing B from B.

Stay tuned for more! Really appreciate all of your feedback :)

(concept up for sale)

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
