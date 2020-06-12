Matt Doyle

Space Vendor - Voxel Art

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
  • Save
Space Vendor - Voxel Art 3d pixels pixel art 3d design 3d art 3d illustration magica voxel voxels voxel art
Download color palette

Inspired by a wallpaper I found on wallpaper engine, I created this drinks space vendor.

This was a really cool way of learning about new render settings and using different types of lighting to get different effects.

This was done entirely in MagicaVoxel.

Matt Doyle
Matt Doyle
UK based creative

More by Matt Doyle

View profile
    • Like