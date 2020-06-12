Space Vendor - Voxel Art

Trending designs to inspire you
Inspired by a wallpaper I found on wallpaper engine, I created this drinks space vendor.
This was a really cool way of learning about new render settings and using different types of lighting to get different effects.
This was done entirely in MagicaVoxel.