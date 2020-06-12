Essam Shaker

Vodafone Infinity Card Designs

Essam Shaker
Essam Shaker
Hire Me
  • Save
Vodafone Infinity Card Designs web app gradient illustraion cardui mobile carddesign vodafone vector appdesign webdesign colorpalette design ux uxdesign uidesign ui
Download color palette

Vodafone Infinity is a UX Visual Design Patterns for Ana Vodafone App.

The concept is designing action-driven gift cards to boost customers’ bundle with An Infinity Quota for a limited period!

For full project visit my website: https://www.eashaker.com/vodafone-infinity-cards

Essam Shaker
Essam Shaker
A result-driven Product Designer 🙌🏻
Hire Me

More by Essam Shaker

View profile
    • Like