Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carl Waldron

Doing Muscles Skull & Macebones Icon

Carl Waldron
Carl Waldron
Hire Me
  • Save
Doing Muscles Skull & Macebones Icon skull and crossbones face branding design branding and identity iron kettlebell typography design branding icon logo design brand logo vector fitness fitness logo
Download color palette

I created a fitness brand for personal motivation during my at-home workouts. My fitness implements are a set of steel maces and a few kettlebells. From there I created this Skull & Macebones logo for the Doing Muscles brand.

Carl Waldron
Carl Waldron
Creative, Developer, & Writer. Probably something else too.
Hire Me

More by Carl Waldron

View profile
    • Like