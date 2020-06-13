Mrinal

Loading Animation for Veu

Mrinal
Mrinal
Hire Me
  • Save
Loading Animation for Veu logo interface iphone mobile motiongraphics motion design ui loading animation
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers!

This is the Loading Animation I made for Veu.

Veu is a SAS platform for photographers. You can create your photographer profile and get gigs or book a photographer for events.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 13, 2020
Mrinal
Mrinal
Interaction Designer // Available For Work
Hire Me

More by Mrinal

View profile
    • Like