Branding | deepdivr (Saas)

The name deepdivr comes from the term used to "deepdive" into data analyses.
deepdivr is a saas analytics tool, focused on improving ROI in within social media. We provide the tools needed to monitor and optimize their social media campaigns. Our customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.
Additionally, we provide reporting tools, so that marketing managers and agencies can report on campaigns with clarity and ease to their shareholders.
Work from mid-2019.
https://deepdivr.io/