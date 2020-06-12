Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Siggi Baldursson

Branding | deepdivr (Saas)

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
Hire Me
  • Save
Branding | deepdivr (Saas) modern clean branding design logo logo design icon cards card data analytics app social media design brand branding
Branding | deepdivr (Saas) modern clean branding design logo logo design icon cards card data analytics app social media design brand branding
Branding | deepdivr (Saas) modern clean branding design logo logo design icon cards card data analytics app social media design brand branding
Download color palette
  1. 1.jpg
  2. 2.jpg
  3. 3.jpg
  4. MAIN_Short3-cut.mp4

The name deepdivr comes from the term used to "deepdive" into data analyses.

deepdivr is a saas analytics tool, focused on improving ROI in within social media. We provide the tools needed to monitor and optimize their social media campaigns. Our customers include industry-leading marketers and agencies.

Additionally, we provide reporting tools, so that marketing managers and agencies can report on campaigns with clarity and ease to their shareholders.

Work from mid-2019.

https://deepdivr.io/

Siggi Baldursson
Siggi Baldursson
— Product Designer keen on Usability ⤵
Hire Me

More by Siggi Baldursson

View profile
    • Like