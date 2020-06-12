Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Arin Hacoupian
Mark It As Done

Cinema Assist - Ticketing App

Cinema Assist - Ticketing App online booking booking ticketing clean orange mobile design wedesign application app theater cinema uidesign ui ux
Today we are launching a preview of the online ticketing solutions.
We help movie theaters to discover and acquire new customers, drive up online ticket sales, and retain loyal customers.
