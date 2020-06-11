Dana Gerlitz

Instagram Face Filter

Hi Dribbble friends 👋🏼

Here is an Instagram face filter I created for Nissan USA x Die Hard Fan!

We designed a virtual face paint app that lets people share pictures and videos of their game face for almost every college sports team in the USA!

Pretty cool hey? 😎

Posted on Jun 11, 2020
