Dana Gerlitz

Hideaway NCL - Onboarding

Dana Gerlitz
Dana Gerlitz
  • Save
Hideaway NCL - Onboarding icon flat software illustration typography branding minimal design app uxdesign uidesign
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋🌎

Here is a secret application that can only be accessed by Hideway travelers on Norwegian Cruise Lines!

The user experience is done so well that every feature is second nature to the user. I wanted the Hideaway app to be easy to use, but also functional and have a few key features all in one place. It was important to include a landing page where travelers could find and personalize content, but also browse other travelers’ posts.

Enjoy 🌴

Dana Gerlitz
Dana Gerlitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dana Gerlitz

View profile
    • Like