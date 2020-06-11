Hideaway NCL - Onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone 👋🌎
Here is a secret application that can only be accessed by Hideway travelers on Norwegian Cruise Lines!
The user experience is done so well that every feature is second nature to the user. I wanted the Hideaway app to be easy to use, but also functional and have a few key features all in one place. It was important to include a landing page where travelers could find and personalize content, but also browse other travelers’ posts.
Enjoy 🌴